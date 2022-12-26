Look: NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tirico Said

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Sportscaster Mike Tirico hosts the Golden Goggle Awards at Faena Forum Miami Beach on December 07, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Sunday night.

It was not a very well played game.

Both teams were tied, 6-6, in the third quarter. NBC announcer Mike Tirico's comment on the game went viral during that third period of action.

"A pointless third quarter."

Well said, Mike.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what Tirico said on Sunday night.

"LMAOOOOOOOOOOO," one fan wrote.

"'Well that was a waste of two hours' Me to other skip when we're tied in the 8th end," one fan joked.

"Mike has always been blunt in these situations. It’s awesome. There was some Vikings game a few years ago when he was with Jon Gruden at ESPN and he was practically begging for the game to end haha," one fan added.

"He meant zero points scored but I’m sure he didn’t mind the potential double meaning," another fan wrote.

At least Tirico is getting paid is right.