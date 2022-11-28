Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Jalen Hurts Report

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NFL could be getting a $50 million per season player.

According to a report out of Philadelphia, the Eagles are considering a contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts, which could be worth more than $50 million per season.

$50 million. Per. Season.

"The Eagles are having talks about a contract extension for QB Jalen Hurts that could potentially pay him over $50M per season," the report states.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I like Jalen a lot, but only QBs that should get paid this much a season these days are Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, & Herbert," one fan wrote.

"LETS GOOOO," one fan added.

"Do NOT commit YET," another fan wrote.

"My goodness," one fan added.

"He bet on himself and won," another fan wrote.

Hurts is having a stellar season for the Eagles this year, there is no disputing that.

But is he worth $50 million per season?