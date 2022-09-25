Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Ken Dorsey News

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Ken Dorsey, anger management is on line one...

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Dorsey lost it in the press box.

The legendary Miami Hurricanes quarterback erupted in the coaches box following the loss on Sunday afternoon.

Video of Dorsey's reaction has gone viral on social media.

Yikes!



"This is the fire I want on my team… any team," one fan wrote.

"me playing elden ring this morning after not touching my file for four months," another fan added.

"Me watching every play Josh McDaniels calls in the redzone….," another fan joked.

The Bills fell to 2-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon's loss, while the Dolphins improved to a surprising 3-0.

Next week will be interesting for Dorsey...