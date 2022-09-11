Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Pregame Weather News

The Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers are set to open their 2022 regular season at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

It's going to be a wet one.

Heavy rain and storms are hitting the Chicago area on Sunday morning, leaving the Soldier Field playing turf extremely, extremely damp.

Good luck today, guys.

"I'm pretty confident it's not going stop either," one fan wrote.

"This field is hot trash on a sunny day….can’t even imagine what it’ll be at kickoff," one fan added.

"Shots like these bring back so many fond memories of covering HS football games all over the state, in all kinds of wonderful Wisconsin weather," another fan wrote.

It's extremely damp at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

Hopefully it dries down by then...