Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Robert Griffin III News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is trending on social media for a pretty wild tweet on Sunday night.

The former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst made a reference to Antonio Brown's NSFW video.

"AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today," RGIII tweeted on Sunday.

That's quite a reference by the former NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

"I am crying literal tears at right now," one fan wrote.

"Bruhhhh," another fan added.

"You supposed to be a family man my brother," another fan wrote on social media.

The Seahawks and the Lions combined for close to 100 points and more than 1,000 yards of offense.

Little D, indeed.