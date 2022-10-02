Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Robert Griffin III News
Robert Griffin III is trending on social media for a pretty wild tweet on Sunday night.
The former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst made a reference to Antonio Brown's NSFW video.
"AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today," RGIII tweeted on Sunday.
That's quite a reference by the former NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon.
"I am crying literal tears at right now," one fan wrote.
"Bruhhhh," another fan added.
"You supposed to be a family man my brother," another fan wrote on social media.
The Seahawks and the Lions combined for close to 100 points and more than 1,000 yards of offense.
Little D, indeed.