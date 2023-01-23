Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Announcement
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a message for the league following his team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
Taylor is sorry that the Bengals keep screwing up the NFL's plans. The league was set to have a neutral site AFC Championship Game, if the Bills had won.
The Bengals head coach was pretty snarky when meeting with the media.
NFL fans are loving it.
"I LOVE THIS MAN," one fan wrote.
"Zac Taylor is officially cancelled for logistics erasure," one fan added.
"We Apologize For Nothing!" another fan wrote.
"Pour one out for the NFL logistics crew everybody!" one fan joked.
Taylor and the Bengals are set to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. and be televised on CBS.