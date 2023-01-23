Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a message for the league following his team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor is sorry that the Bengals keep screwing up the NFL's plans. The league was set to have a neutral site AFC Championship Game, if the Bills had won.

The Bengals head coach was pretty snarky when meeting with the media.

NFL fans are loving it.

"I LOVE THIS MAN," one fan wrote.

"Zac Taylor is officially cancelled for logistics erasure," one fan added.

"We Apologize For Nothing!" another fan wrote.

"Pour one out for the NFL logistics crew everybody!" one fan joked.

Taylor and the Bengals are set to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. and be televised on CBS.