Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City.
Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game.
She's wearing quite the outfit.
"Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face bedazzled on her sweatshirt," Olivia Ray tweeted.
The NFL World is loving the fit.
"Love it!!!" one fan wrote.
"WhoDeySarah," another fan added.
"Gosh she is so amazing," another fan added on social media.
"Love it! Who Dey! Game Dey!" another fan wrote on social media on Sunday.
The Bengals and the Chiefs are currently playing on CBS.