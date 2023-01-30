Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife

CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 05: Zac Taylor speaks to the media after being introduced as the new head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on February 5, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City.

Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game.

She's wearing quite the outfit.

"Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face bedazzled on her sweatshirt," Olivia Ray tweeted.

The NFL World is loving the fit.

"Love it!!!" one fan wrote.

"WhoDeySarah," another fan added.

"Gosh she is so amazing," another fan added on social media.

"Love it! Who Dey! Game Dey!" another fan wrote on social media on Sunday.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Bengals and the Chiefs are currently playing on CBS.