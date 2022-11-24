Look: NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson's Apology

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson won't be playing this week - he won't be suiting up, either.

The New York Jets starting quarterback has been benched. Mike White will start for the Jets this week. Joe Flacco will serve as the team's backup.

Wilson, a former top NFL Draft pick, faced serious criticism for his play and his lack of accountability on Sunday in a loss to the Patriots. After his offense scored just three points, Wilson said "no" when asked if he felt like he let the defense down.

The former BYU Cougars star has since owned up to it all, though.

"Zach Wilson spoke to the entire Jets’ team today, admitting he botched Sunday's postgame news conference -- the one in which he refused to take accountability for his poor performance in a loss to the New England Patriots," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Should the Jets forgive Wilson?

"Locker room is done," one fan wrote.

"Almost like he didn’t care until he got benched…," one fan added.

"Good thing he waited until he found out he was benched. That way they know it’s legit," another fan wrote.

Wilson, meanwhile, says he deserved the criticism.

"It was deserved. The way I handled the situation wasn't right. I got to be a better football player and a better leader," he told reporters.

It's unclear when Wilson will return to the field.