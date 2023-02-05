Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder.
Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison.
Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
Regardless, it's sad to watch.
NFL fans remain saddened by the development.
"He getting James Harrison and Vontez Burfict mixed up," one fan wrote.
"This is so sad man," one fan added.
"Come on man somebody has got to reach out to this brother he's begging for help somebody please," one fan added.
Hopefully, Brown will eventually be able to get the help he needs.