Look: NFL World Saddened By Bernie Kosar Update

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 15: Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 1986 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is reportedly no longer needed on Sunday.

Kosar took to social media before the Browns' final game of the regular season with the sad update.

"Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter http://Kosar19.Com @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns," he wrote.

That's pretty unfortunate.

"This is crap. You keep pushing your fans away. Far away," one fan wrote.

"Browns got more respect for Deshaun Watson than a franchise legend. Sad," one fan added.

"You serious? Joke of an organization. Do better," one fan added.

The Browns are set to take on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.