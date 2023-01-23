Look: NFL World Saddened By Tony Pollard Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Pollard had a very bad, unfortunate Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Pollard left the game with a serious-looking ankle injury. Following the game, the Cowboys announced that Prescott suffered a fracture.

He will be missing at least three months of activities.

"Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, according to multiple sources. Normally those require a three-month recovery. Bad," Todd Archer tweeted.

Pollard is set to hit free agency this offseason. The Cowboys would like to bring him back.

It'll be interesting to see if this injury impacts anything.

"Man this is terrible for TP," one fan wrote.

"Get well soon Tony smh hated that for him," one fan added.

"Damn smh… Well he got plenty time now…" another fan wrote on social media.

"He was set to hit the open market too praying for that man he was about to get a bag," one fan added.

Should the Cowboys bring Pollard back in 2023? And at how big of a contract?