Look: NFL World Shocked By Andy Reid's Decision

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid talks to Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

This was questionable...

Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opted to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow, with the game tied, 20-20, and just over two minutes remaining.

Kansas City had a lengthy fourth down attempt, though the Chiefs were inside of the Bengals territory. Do you trust your defense or Patrick Mahomes more in that moment?

NFL fans were pretty surprised to see Reid punt the ball.

"What a terrible decision by Andy Reid. How do you punt there?" one fan wrote.

"Andy Reid punting the ball is laughable," one fan added.

"I don't agree with a punt there. Kick a FG or go for it. You're at home Andy Reid," one fan added.

According to the stats, Reid chose - by far - the worst option on Sunday night.

"Chiefs punt on 4th-and-8 on CIN 37:

WP Go: 54.4% WP Kick: 56.6% WP Punt: 50.1%

Andy Reid chose by far the worst option," an ESPN analyst tweeted on Sunday.

Yikes.

Hopefully for the Chiefs, the questionable decision will not come back to haunt them.

Kansas City and Cincinnati are playing late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The AFC Championship Game is airing on CBS.