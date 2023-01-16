Look: NFL World Shocked By Kirk Cousins' Decision

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is seen during the first quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Oh, Kirk...

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Minnesota had a chance to go for the tie late, but on a fourth down attempt, Kirk Cousins threw it to a wide receiver well short of the first down marker. He was easily taken down.

What is Cousins doing?

"Did Kirk think it was third down?!" one fan wrote.

"Kirk gonna Kirk," one fan added.

"You need 8 yards or the season is over and you throw a three-yard pass. Unreal," another fan wrote.

"Kirk Cousins throwing a 3 yard route on 4th and 8 is PEAK Kirk Cousins," one fan added.

The Giants are now moving on to the Divisional Round, where they are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The winner of the Cowboys at Buccaneers game will face the 49ers in the Divisional Round next weekend.