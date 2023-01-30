Look: NFL World Shocked By Ohio State Player's Size

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Senior Bowl festivities are underway this week.

One former Ohio State Buckeyes player is standing out for his size measurements.

Former Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones is going viral for his length.

"Verified 89.5” wingspan for Ohio State OT Dawand Jones — the equivalent of a full grown male Crane. These are the numbers that matter," they wrote.

Jones is trending on social media for his size.

"Can we get animal kingdom related measurements for every combine attendee? this is insane haha" one fan wrote.

"This is a great tweet," one fan added.

"How is that a thing? Almost 7.5 ft! Freaking pterodactyl" one fan added.

"Absolutely insane length," another fan added on social media.

