Look: NFL World Speculating About Henry Ruggs' Future

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been on home confinement since late November for his role in the fatal car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog last year.

Ruggs was charged with multiple felonies, including DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing in September to see if he'll be tried in state court.

If convicted, Ruggs faces between 2-50 years in prison. So why did Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio ask this afternoon if the former first-round pick is hoping to return to football?

It has to do with a tidbit of information in this new ESPN profile of Ruggs, which says that he was granted permission back in March to leave home confinement twice a week to train at a nearby facility. It wasn't reported if and how much Ruggs is actually training and if he's doing so with his sights set on eventually playing again.

Florio theorized that if its the latter, it's because Ruggs is hoping to eventually be legally cleared of any wrongdoing. Whether that happens or not, it doesn't seem like too many people are buying into Florio's premise.

Even if you think Ruggs would be worth giving a second chance to in the event he is not convicted of anything, there are a lot of things that need to happen before anyone can even think about him possibly playing again.

Thankfully, we won't have time to speculate about this stuff once training camps start later this month.