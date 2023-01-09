Look: NFL World Surprised By Star Player's Bedtime

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What time do you go to bed?

Probably later than one of the biggest stars in the National Football League.

49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa admitted on Sunday that he likes to go to bed by 8:30 p.m.

"I won’t do anything different. Because I’ve been a hermit for quite some time. ... I sit on my couch and fill my game-ready machine with ice, prop my legs up and watch shows, and go to bed at 8:30, and wake up and get to work."

Hey, good for Nick Bosa, it's clearly working.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Bosa's early bedtime.

"Nick Bosa cracks me up. He said he's basically been "a hermit" all season long and that he goes to bed at 8:30 every night. The dude is 100% sold out to the game. Much respect," one fan wrote.

"Do whatever you need to, dude, it’s working," another fan added.

"Am I Nick Bosa?" another fan joked.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 49ers are the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC. They could face the Packers in the Wild Card Round next weekend.