Look: NFL World Surprised By Star Player's Bedtime
What time do you go to bed?
Probably later than one of the biggest stars in the National Football League.
49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa admitted on Sunday that he likes to go to bed by 8:30 p.m.
"I won’t do anything different. Because I’ve been a hermit for quite some time. ... I sit on my couch and fill my game-ready machine with ice, prop my legs up and watch shows, and go to bed at 8:30, and wake up and get to work."
Hey, good for Nick Bosa, it's clearly working.
NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Bosa's early bedtime.
"Nick Bosa cracks me up. He said he's basically been "a hermit" all season long and that he goes to bed at 8:30 every night. The dude is 100% sold out to the game. Much respect," one fan wrote.
"Do whatever you need to, dude, it’s working," another fan added.
"Am I Nick Bosa?" another fan joked.
The 49ers are the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC. They could face the Packers in the Wild Card Round next weekend.