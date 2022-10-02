Look: NFL World Surprised By The Donald Trump News

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh might be receiving another phone call from former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Last month, following the Jets' wild win over the Browns, New York's head coach received a surprising call from Trump.

Saleh confirmed that he received a phone call from the former United States president, who compared him to legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.

Unsurprisingly, the always over-the-top Trump said that Saleh is actually better than Lombardi.

Is another phone call coming on Sunday?

The Jets had another impressive win on Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I can handle us losing ALL the dam time..but this right here..yea its a big red flag and NO for me...may be accepting new team applications.." one fan wrote.

"Football stories are the best," one fan added.

"Somehow fitting that instead of calling SB champs, Trump gets to call Jets HC whenever they win," another fan wrote.

The Jets improved to 2-2 on the season with Sunday's win in Pittsburgh.