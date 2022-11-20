Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season.

On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit.

Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.

Cleveland fans are calling for the two coaches to be fired on Sunday afternoon.

"Fire the Browns special teams and defensive coaches. What an absolute joke," one fan wrote.

Browns fans have long been calling for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be axed.

Many fans seem to agree.

"Despicable," one fan wrote.

"A weekly tradition but let's clean house," another fan added on social media.

"Season in lost. May as well. “Every now and then you've got to shoot a hostage to show ‘em you mean business,'" one fan added.

"Im here, section 230 and my man you're so right," another fan added.

"Sell the team again,' one fan added.

The Browns will drop to 3-7 on the season with the loss to the Bills on Sunday.