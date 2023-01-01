Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be heading to the playoffs, but many NFL fans are still unimpressed by head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles made a questionable decision late in the first half when he refused to call a timeout with less than a minute to play and his team hoping to get the ball back.

The Panthers had a third and 20 from their own territory. Bowles didn't call a timeout.

"I fire my coach at halftime if he doesn’t call a timeout here (spoiler: Todd Bowles didn’t call a timeout)," one fan wrote.

Dramatic?

Probably.

But NFL fans have been questioning Todd Bowles' decision making all game long.

"Ya, no business leading a team," one fan wrote.

"He gone after the season, some of these guys have no business being HC," one fan added.

"The time out doesn’t really do much… even if he calls it, Carolina is punting with 10 seconds left," another fan wrote.

'Most conservative coach ever. He absolutely sucks," one fan added.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Should Bowles be criticized for the questionable decision?