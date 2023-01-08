Look: NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut At Halftime

The Washington Commanders are leading the Dallas Cowboys, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon.

It should be 17-0.

Washington kicker Joey Slye shanked a short field goal and then missed an extra point.

NFL fans are calling for him to be released at halftime of the game on Sunday.

"Is Joey Slye deliberately trying to get cut??" one fan tweeted.

"ok, cut slye. i'm done with him," one fan added.

"Cut Slye at halftime," one fan wrote.

"Joey Slye should be cut mid game. Tress Way can kick field goals," one fan wrote.

Slye is having an all-time bad start to the game on Sunday afternoon, that is clear.

Washington and Dallas are playing on FOX.