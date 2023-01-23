Look: NFL World Wants Prominent Fan To Get Banned

Las Vegas Raiders fans want one of their prominent, celebrity fans to get banned.

Lil Jon, a prominent Raiders fan, was spotted supporting the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday evening. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

"We gotta ban Lil Jon from Allegiant Stadium," one Raiders fan wrote.

The NFL World seems to agree.

"Blasphemy!!! Lil John got his Silver N Black card revoked!! Someone get their homeboy!" one fan wrote.

"WHAT!?!?" one fan added.

"I know some people who became chiefs fans outta nowhere too," one fan wrote.

"BRUH...I WAS FOOLED. I GUESS IT'S ALL ABOUT THAT BAG???" one fan added.

The Raiders had a disappointing 2022 season, while the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game.