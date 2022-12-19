Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Monday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Washington lost to New York, 20-12, in a tightly-contested game that came down to the final play. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was unable to connect with a wide receiver on a fourth down attempt.

But should pass interference have been called?

The NFL world was convinced that the referees missed a blatant pass interference penalty.

Yeah, that looks like a missed call.

Many NFL fans now want that officiating crew to be fired for their performance on Sunday night.

"As much as I love listening to John Hussey’s unusual cadence, he should fired for that abysmal performance," one fan wrote.

"John Hussey needs to be fired immediately," one fan added.

New York improved to 8-5-1 with the win on Sunday night, while Washington dropped to 7-6-1.