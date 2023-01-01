Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The NFL World is pretty furious with the referees in the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game.

Fans are shocked that the Dolphins were not called for a fumble against the Patriots on Sunday.

Miami's running back was ruled to have had his forward progress stopped, taking away the fumble. But this seems like a pretty shocking decision.

How is that not a fumble?

NFL fans are calling for the referee to be fired for his decision on Sunday.

"This ref crew is complete sh--. From the Mostert fumble to the false starts. What an awful crew," one fan wrote.

"Refs got money on the dolphins with that no fumble call," another fan wrote.

"Refs are gonna spend the whole game trying to make up for that fumble. Great," one fan added.

"This is very hard to say, as bad as the refs are in this league. But the non fumble vs. dolphins that was called forward progress, was the worst call of the variety, EVER," another fan wrote.

Be better, NFL referees.