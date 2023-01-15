Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired Sunday Morning

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers fans - and players - weren't very happy with the officiating in Saturday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chargers star Joey Bosa was particularly upset with the head official on Saturday night.

Bosa believes the referee missed a couple of false start and holding penalties. He was furious, leading to some penalties of his own.

Many Chargers fans were calling for the referee to be fired on Sunday morning.

While that probably won't happen, it will be interesting to see if there are any postgame investigations into the officiating performance.

Just last week, the officiating crew for the Seahawks-Rams game was taken to the woodshed.

"The Lions should be livid," one source told ESPN. "It was an awful way for them to end their season."

There won't be the same level of scrutiny for last night's referees - and there probably shouldn't be - but alas, it's the playoffs and fan bases get upset.