Look: NFL World Wants Television Personality Fired

Football fans aren't very happy with one of the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday.

Longtime television personality Joy Behar is blaming conservatives and heterosexual men for football being around.

Her comments come in the wake of the injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who was rushed to the hospital after an apparent chest injury on Monday night.

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying,” Behar said.

Unsurprisingly, football fans are fed up with the comments from Behar.

"I’ve never once said my myself I wonder what Joy Behar has to say on this topic lol," one fan wrote.

"Please cancel this show. She now is calling out a whole group of men all over the globe. She needs to be fired," one fan added.

"FIRE THIS PERSON," another fan added.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, maintains that he's in favor of football.

"You've got guys that are 6-foot-8, 340 pounds running a 4.8 40, hit somebody with that kind of force — now that's not what happened here. I don't know how you avoid it. I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But it is dangerous and you've got to just acknowledge it," Biden said.