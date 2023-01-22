Look: NFL World Was Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL World wasn't thrilled with Cris Collinsworth's constant love for Patrick Mahomes on Saturday.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. Mahomes played on an injured leg, returning to the contest after leaving for several plays in the first half.

Throughout the game, Collinsworth expressed his serious admiration for the Chiefs quarterback.

It was a bit much.

NFL fans were annoyed.

"Never in my life would I think a color analyst would describe a QB spiking the ball 2 yards into the ground as “a heck of a play," one fan wrote.

"Can Colinsworth do us a favor and retire? This guy takes the life out of watching the game.." one fan added.

"Hard to argue with this tweet," one fan wrote.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.