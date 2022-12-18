Look: NFL World Was Upset With Patrick Mahomes' Family

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully, it's a cleanly played game.

A couple of weeks ago, the Chiefs lost to the Bengals. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' family, including his wife and mother, were not happy with the officials.

Both Brittany Mahomes and Randi Mahomes were not happy with the Bengals and the refs.

"I mean at this point it’s just a joke. We can never catch a break," Brittany wrote on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans did not love that.

"Third least penalized team in the NFL can't catch a break. Cry," one fan added.

"That’s what happens when you’re # 1 in the afc babe. Oh well. Bring it," another fan wrote.

Brittany Mahomes wasn't the only family member to say stuff like that, though. Randi Mahomes also took to social media.

"Come on now," she tweeted in response to this play by the Bengals.

Plenty of fans take to social media during their team's game. However, when you're the wife or mother of a star quarterback, you're under a microscope.

Hopefully there isn't more drama on Sunday.