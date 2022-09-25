Look: NFL World Worried For Justin Herbert Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The NFL world is worried for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Herbert is reportedly considering getting a pain-killing injection in order to play in his team's Week 3 game.

Former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was previously hospitalized over a pregame injection gone wrong. NFL fans are hoping Herbert doesn't suffer the same fate.

Taylor is reportedly suing the Chargers doctor over the pregame injection gone wrong.

Herbert is reportedly pushing to play on Sunday, so he'll probably end up getting the injection. However, it's natural for Chargers fans - and the rest of the NFL world - to be a bit worried about the procedure.

Hopefully everything goes smoothly.