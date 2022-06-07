Look: NFL's National TV Preseason Schedule Is Out

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Buckle up and mark your calendars, football fans. The NFL's preseason is fast approaching.

Six preseason games have been selected for national television. It all begins on Aug. 4 with the Hall of Fame Game between Jaguars and Raiders, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Then on Aug. 18, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks battle it out at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Later that week on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

That next Thursday on Aug. 25, the San Francisco 49ers battle the Houston Texans at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon.

Finally, the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers clash on Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here's a full look at the lineup:

Which nationally televised NFL preseason game are you most looking forward to?