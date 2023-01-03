Look: Niagara Falls Reveals Special Damar Hamlin Tribute

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin is at the forefront of everyone's mind Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field Monday night. An ambulance took the 24-year-old to the hospital after medical personnel spent several minutes administering CPR.

A famous tourist attraction is planning a tribute in honor of Hamlin. At 9 p.m., Niagra Falls will illuminate blue for 15 minutes.

Via ESPN's Coley Harvey, the Cincinnati Bengals also lit Paycor Stadium in blue and white, Bills colors, late Monday evening after the league postponed the game.

The league has united to support Hamlin, who is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital following yesterday's cardiac arrest. His family released a statement through Hamlin's friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, thanking everyone for their love and kind words.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the statement said. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."