Look: N'Keal Harry Has 5-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

N'Keal Harry will get a chance to resuscitate his career in the Windy City.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears acquired the wide receiver from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After falling out of favor in Foxborough, the 24-year-old can write a new chapter on a team needing a boost at the position.

A day after news broke of the trade, Harry expressed excitement for the move on Twitter.

"Chicagoooo," Harry wrote in all caps. "Let's get to it."

Harry's career began with high expectations after New England selected him ahead of Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and DK Metcalf with the No. 32 pick in 2019. However, he only reeled in 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.

He caught 12 of 22 targets for 184 yards and no scores last year, playing 43 percent of the offense's snaps in 12 games.

Already becoming an afterthought on Bill Belichick's team, Harry was doomed to fall further down the depth chart after the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker and selected Tyquan Thornton in the second round.

Chicago, on the other hand, will look to replace Allen Robinson in Justin Fields' first full season as the starting quarterback. With 2021 breakout star Darnell Mooney and free-agent signing Byron Pringle leading the way, Harry should compete for reps with Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, and third-round pick Velus Jones Jr.

It could be the perfect opportunity for him to earn a bigger role in 2022.