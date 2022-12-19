Look: O.J. Simpson Refused To Discuss 1 Topic Sunday

Full Send podcast.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson made a rare media appearance on Sunday night.

Simpson, who was accused but acquitted following the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, appeared on the Full Send podcast.

Unsurprisingly, the former running back refused to discuss one topic.

"Right now, I'm not going to discuss any of that, all right?" O.J. said when asked about the murder trial.

"I think that's a pretty obvious question. But, I'm not getting into that. I'm not going there."

Simpson's team reportedly told the podcasters several times to not bring up that topic.

However, once you have him on, it's not surprising that they tried to go there.