Look: Odell Beckham Hanging With 2 Cowboys Stars Tonight

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. went to American Airlines Arena to watch the Dallas Mavericks.

He had some notable company.

The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of the free-agent wide receiver entering the arena alongside Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Beckham visited the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week before meeting with the Cowboys. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday that the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to choose a team this week.

Those three teams are hoping for the same spark Beckham gave the Los Angeles Rams when joining them during the 2021 season. He scored seven touchdowns in 12 games, including early in their Super Bowl win before tearing his ACL.

The 30-year-old could give a sizzling Cowboys offense another potent wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. However, a team averaging 37.2 points per game since Dak Prescott's return from a thumb injury wouldn't rely on Beckham immediately flourishing in his return from a severe injury.

Parsons and Diggs can make their final recruiting pitch to OBJ as they watch Luka Doncic and the Mavs face the Phoenix Suns.