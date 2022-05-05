Look: Odell Beckham's Girlfriend Went Viral Last Night

Odell Beckham and his girlfriend took in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks second round playoff series on Wednesday night.

The star NFL wide receiver, who has yet to sign with a team following an injury in the Super Bowl, appears to be spending some time out west this offseason.

Wednesday night, Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, took in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series.

Video of Beckham and Wood leaving the game went viral on TNT on Wednesday night.

Beckham and Wood have been dating for a while. The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world earlier this year.

Wood, a fitness trainer, has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Odell and Lauren at another NBA playoff game later this month.

The Suns defeated the Mavericks on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second round series.