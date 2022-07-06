Look: Oklahoma Football Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Trade

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners gestures to the crowd after Senior Day announcements before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is going to Carolina.

The Panthers announced a trade for the 27-year-old quarterback Wednesday, sending the Cleveland Browns a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024. His alma mater is among those happy to see Mayfield getting a clean slate.

Following the news, Oklahoma football's Twitter account posted a photo of the former Heisman Trophy winner from his college days. The Sooners told Mayfield to "go be great."

Mayfield ranks second behind Landry Jones among the Sooners' all-time leaders in passing yards (12,292) and passing touchdowns (119). He became the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after leading Oklahoma to 12 wins while accounting for 49 touchdowns (43 passing, five rushing, one receiving) as a senior.

However, his NFL career has seen more ups and downs. Mayfield helped the Browns snap a long playoff drought in 2020, but he regressed last season. The Texas native played through a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

A healthy Mayfield could considerably help the Panthers, who ranked 30th in total offense last season. That's assuming he wins the starting job over Sam Darnold, who went two picks behind the former Sooners star in 2018.

The change of scenery and repaired shoulder could lead Mayfield to a bounce-back campaign.