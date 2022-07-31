Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media.

The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade.

Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story.

Here's what the Patriots head coach and his significant other looked like back in 2007.

That's a good looking couple.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are currently in training camp, preparing for the start of the 2022 season.

Holliday will certainly be in the stands for many games this fall.