Look: Old Jeff Saturday, Peyton Manning Video Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts points to the bench after tossing a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 22, 2007 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Colts defeated the Jags 29-7. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Following the shocking news of Jeff Saturday being named the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach, an old video is trending on social media.

Saturday, one of the best linemen in Colts history, had some memorable spars with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

An old sideline video of Saturday and Manning is now going viral on social media.

It's pretty awesome.

"Jeff Saturday and Peyton Manning on the sidelines after Manning joins the #Colts as offensive coordinator," one fan joked on social media.

It would be pretty awesome to see Manning join the Colts coaching staff moving forward.

However, the legendary quarterback has made it pretty clear that he has no interest in coaching.

Still, Colts fans can dream.