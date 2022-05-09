Look: Olivia Culpo's Birthday Dancing Video Is Going Viral

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the girlfriend of NFL star Christian McCaffrey, appeared to have a good birthday.

The supermodel celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday.

Video of Culpo celebrating her birthday with a viral pole dance is now trending on social media.

TMZ Sports had details on the birthday festivities:

Olivia Culpo is starting off her 30th birthday celebration by picking up a new talent -- pole dancing!!

The model, her fam and her NFL superstar boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, hit up Miami for a weekend full of fun ... from fancy dinners to clubbing, to hitting up the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Video of the dancing has gone viral on social media:

Culpo shared a birthday post on Instagram, too.

"30th birthday! This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you. Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don’t want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes !!!!" she wrote.

Happy birthday, Olivia!