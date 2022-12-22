Look: Only 2 NFL Teams Don't Have A Pro Bowl Selection

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The NFL revealed its full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday evening.

While most teams are represented, each team has one conference without a single Pro Bowler. As Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus noted, no Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears players garnered a spot in February's flag football game.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles led the way with eight Pro Bowlers, followed by seven each for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

Trevor Lawrence might have received Pro Bowl consideration in the NFC, but an elite trio of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow blocked his path in the AFC. Despite his recent surge, fans can't be too mad when the conference also had no room for Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson.

The second-year quarterback is a potential alternative if he finishes strong alongside running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Christian Kirk. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who leads the NFL with 156 tackles, also may have a gripe.

Then again, the Jaguars will hope they have other plans in February. They've narrowed the AFC South deficit to one game behind the Tennessee Titans, whom they've already defeated and face again in Week 18. Jacksonville can make its second playoff appearance in 15 years without a Pro Bowler.

It's less surprising for no Bears player to make the cut. While nobody will represent the 3-11 team in Las Vegas, the recently traded Roquan Smith earned a roster spot for the Baltimore Ravens. Former Bears star Khalil Mack is also on the AFC roster.

Bears fans are likely disappointed Justin Fields didn't receive recognition over Kirk Cousins or Geno Smith. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

While the Jaguars or Bears can't celebrate any Pro Bowlers now, plenty of players will probably bow out of the Feb. 5 exhibition.