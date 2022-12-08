Look: Opposing Coach's Comment On Patriots Offense Goes Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' offense is hardly setting the NFL on fire this season.

New England ranks 24th in total yards while scoring a modest 20.8 points per game. Bill Belichick's team has converted 202 first downs, the league's fifth-lowest tally.

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Pats, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph assessed the unit he's tasked with stopping.

"It's like a defensive guy is calling the offense," Joseph said, per Cardinals.com's Darren Urban.

He explained that the conservative approach is how most defensive-minded coaches run an offense.

"Let's not turn the ball over, get four yards a play, try to burn clock, that's what they are doing. ... They are going to be patient," he said.

That makes sense, as Belichick worked as a defensive coordinator before becoming New England's head coach in 2000. The Pats, who currently rank No. 7 in points allowed, can finish with a top-10 scoring defense for the 11th straight season.

Belichick never officially named an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. But Matt Patricia, who spent six seasons as his defensive coordinator, is believed to have a heavy role in the offense.

Mac Jones has thrown just seven touchdowns in his second NFL season, and the Pats have only exceeded 26 points in Weeks 5 and 6.

However, the unit could have better luck against Joseph's defense. The Cardinals have ceded 26.8 points per game and a 101.0 opposing quarterback rating.

New England will look to stay in the AFC playoff race by defeating Arizona on Monday Night Football, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.