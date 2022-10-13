Look: Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers Injury News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers injured his thumb at the end of last Sunday's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

The star quarterback is seemingly on track to gain vengeance on New York's MetLife Stadium coinhabitants, the Jets, this Sunday.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Rodgers was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that he wasn't overly concerned about his MVP's Week 6 availability.

Rodgers also said he was "sure" he'd "be fine by Sunday." The 38-year-old explained how his thumb has felt since taking the hit on the game's final play.

"In the moment, you've still kind of got the adrenaline going," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Once the adrenaline wore off and got on the bus, got back to the airport, got on the plane, I knew it was banged up a little bit but it's gotten better every day."

Averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt, his lowest rate since 2015, Rodgers isn't playing up to his elevated standards for the 3-2 Packers. Yet he expressed confidence that a hot streak was "right around the corner."

Green Bay will host the Jets at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.