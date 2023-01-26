Look: Packers Reportedly Inquired About Notable Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly inquired about a notable wide receiver trade last year and it could come into play again.

According to a report, the Packers tried to trade for Jets wide receiver Corey Davis last spring.

Now, Davis could be on his way out this offseason. Perhaps he could be included in a trade for Aaron Rodgers...

"As @by_JBH reported last year, the #Packers tried to trade for Davis around the draft last spring. If the Jets are already going to move on, sending him to GB in a Rodgers trade makes perfect sense," Peter Bukowski reported.

Rodgers has been linked in trade rumors this month, as the superstar quarterback is undecided on his future.

Will we see the Packers making a notable move this offseason?