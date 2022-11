Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury.

Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half.

It doesn't look good.

That pinky is not where it's supposed to be.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Packers, 21-14, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.