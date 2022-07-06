Look: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Photo Is Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will hope to fire up more wins in 2022 after acquiring Baker Mayfield.

Following months of rampant rumors, Cleveland sent the former No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team revealed the news in conventional fashion on Twitter.

However, the Panthers' social media team also had another post in the oven.

The Panthers shared a photo of Mayfield, wearing a chef's hat and coat, holding a tray of treats shaped as footballs and team logos. Their caption said to "Bake at 704," referencing Charlotte's area code.

Get it? Baker is a baker.

Some people appreciate puns more than others. Plenty of fans made jokes about Mayfield serving up turnovers. Another said they "felt good about the trade for Carolina... then I saw this."

Nobody will mind a corny joke if Mayfield can lead the Panthers to the sweet taste of victory more often this year. They've earned just five wins in each of the last three seasons behind a revolving door of quarterbacks.

Perhaps Carolina may field a better team (get it? Because his name is Mayfield) with Baker under center.