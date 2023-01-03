Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell.

The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers.

On Tuesday evening, McAfee apologized for "acting like a baby" and "adding any more negative bulls--- to the world."

"It takes time of people's day to come on our show ... and when you're asking them to come on, they're probably not gonna be able to do something they'd like to be doing," McAfee wrote. "I forgot about that briefly while I made up my mind that I was offended by them saying, 'We pass. He has stuff already scheduled.'"

If the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams, the winner of Sunday night's game between the Lions and Green Bay Packers will clinch the NFC's final wild-card spot.

The Lions are competing for their first playoff appearance since 2016, and they haven't won a postseason game in 31 years. Campbell might be a bit too preoccupied to talk to McAfee, who's arguably most known for being friends with Rodgers.