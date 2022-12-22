Look: Patrick Mahomes' Christmas Present For Teammates Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is in the holiday spirit amid another MVP-caliber campaign.

The star quarterback leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns for the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched their seventh straight AFC West title. He's gotten sacked just 23 times behind a stout offensive line.

As relayed by ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Mahomes thanked his linemen by giving them TaylorMade golf clubs for Christmas.

Having signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020, Mahomes has a larger holiday spending budget than most. The 27-year-old also knows he needs a clean pocket to flourish.

Tackle Orlando Brown, guard Joe Thuney, and center Creed Humphrey made the Pro Bowl roster along Mahomes and three other Kansas City players. However, they'll be disappointed if playing the flag football game on Feb. 5.

Mahomes will instead look to gift Kansas City a Lombardi Trophy later this winter. He's already made two Super Bowls and taken the team to the AFC Championship Game in each of his four seasons as a starter.

The Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve with the AFC's No. 1 seed in play.