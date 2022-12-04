Look: Patrick Mahomes' Family Not Happy On Sunday

Getty Images.

The family of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not happy with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Both Mahomes' mom, Randi, and wife, Brittany, have called out the Bengals for a questionable play.

Brittany believes the refs were against the Chiefs on Sunday, with the Bengals taking advantage.

"Like is this actually allowed?" she wrote.

"I mean at this point it’s just a joke. We can never catch a break."

Mahomes' mom, Randi, felt similarly on Sunday afternoon, taking to social media.

"Come on now," she wrote on social media on Sunday evening.

Chiefs fans were also very bothered by this questionable play by the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City is currently leading Cincinnati, 24-20, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

The game, an AFC Championship Game rematch, is currently airing on CBS.