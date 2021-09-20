Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Is Ready For Kickoff

Hopefully the best was saved for last for Sunday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, pitting Lamar Jackson against Patrick Mahomes in an epic quarterback showdown.

Jackson, though, isn’t interested in the head-to-head “rivalry.”

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Not to me. Probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

While it’s a road game for the Chiefs, Mahomes will have some major support inside of the stadium. His fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is in town for the contest.

Matthews shared some photos and videos from inside of the stadium on Sunday night.

It’s been a big year for Patrick and Brittany. Earlier this year, the happy couple welcomed their first child into the world.

The Chiefs and the Ravens are playing on Sunday Night Football on NBC.