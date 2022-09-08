Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Warning For Fantasy Managers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have led countless fantasy football managers to glory.

The star quarterback has piled up preposterous numbers early in his NFL career. All the better for fantasy gamers, he's predominantly funneled the targets to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

While Mahomes still has his tight end in tow, Kansas City sent Hill to the Miami Dolphins. That's led drafters to aggressively pursue Chiefs receivers in hopes of one breaking out as Mahomes' preferred target.

However, Mahomes warned otherwise. Per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, he advised that he'll rely on "a different guy every week."

That's not the best news for drafters banking on a bounce-back campaign from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year "prove it" deal this offseason. The same goes for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, or heavily hyped rookie Skyy Moore.

Then again, Hill is vacating 159 targets, so Mahomes doesn't have to redistribute them all to one player to foster useful fantasy options. At least one or two is likely to finish as a worthwhile contributor.

Unfortunately, if Mahomes' premonition is right, fantasy managers won't be able to rely on any of them to deliver consistently on a weekly basis.