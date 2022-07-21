Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Fans Before Training Camp

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ladies and gentleman, football is in the air.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will report for training camp on Friday.

It'll mark the official beginning of the AFC West franchise's preparations for the 2022 season.

Mahomes is ready to get after it.

"Report day tomorrow! #ChiefsKingdom Lets get it!!" he said on Twitter.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have some work to do. The good news is there's no shortage of motivation.

Mahomes still has a bitter taste in his mouth after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Sure, the Bengals were a team of destiny, so to speak. But on paper the Chiefs were the better team.

The 2022 season is when we find out if the Chiefs are a dynasty or not. They've been to three straight AFC Championships and two Super Bowls in the past three years, one of which they won.

This will be the year that potentially defines Mahomes' career and the Chiefs as an organization.

Can they live up to the challenge?

